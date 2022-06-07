COMAIR has struck a deal with Airlink to help stranded British Airways passengers with new flights on certain dates, while those who booked tickets during a kulula.com sale announced shortly before flights were suspended, will be refunded.

The local British Airways franchise is owned and operated by Comair, and is separate to the flagship British Airways, which flies between London and South Africa. Comair, which also operates kulula.com, announced last week that it was suspending flights due to a lack of

funds.

Comair’s agreement with Airlink will be for flights from June 7 to 12. Affected passengers have the option to rebook with Airlink at no additional cost, subject to availability. British Airways has also arranged for international customers who had booked regional or

domestic connecting flights with Comair, to be re-accommodated on SA Airways.

With regards to kulula.com, Comair said those who booked tickets via the promotion will be refunded by the end of this week. Fin24.com