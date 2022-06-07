KFC Australia forced to swap lettuce for cabbage

FAST food giant KFC has been forced to put cabbage in its burgers and wraps in Australia as the country is struggling with a shortage of lettuce.

The firm told customers it is using a mixture of lettuce and cabbage after floods destroyed lettuce crops.

It comes as shoppers in Australia have been hit with soaring prices for some fresh fruits and vegetables.

Social media users have posted photos of lettuces costing over A$10 ($7.18; £5.72), three times the usual price.

On its website KFC Australia said: “Due to the recent floods in NSW [New South Wales] and QLD [Queensland] we’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice.” – bbc.com