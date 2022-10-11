Almost 30 vessels stuck as 90% of workers on strike at some Transnet harbours

Transnet harbours – apart from East London – have been hit by mass stay-aways as a strike intensifies.

Some 28 vessels were in limbo outside of Transnet terminals or waiting to be given a dock on Monday.

The Richards Bay terminal had manning levels (the number of people required for work) of 8% with 17 vessels outside and 13 vessels on the berth, the transport utility said in a note to port customers, which News24 Business has seen. While Cape Town’s multi-purpose terminal had 13% manning levels, there were no vessels outside on Monday and five fishing vessels were berthing.

The Durban multi-purpose terminal had 12.5% manning levels with two vessels outside and two vessels berthing on Monday. Durban’s agri-terminal had 10% manning levels and one vessel berthing. – news24.com