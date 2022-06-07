Unifreight fails to meet ZSE deadline

UNIFREIGHT Africa Limited says it will delay announcing its financial results for the year to December 31, 2021 due outstanding work required to comply with the International Accounting Standards.

In a statement, the company said it was not be able to publish its abridged audited financial statements for year ended December 31, 2021 by the extended date of May 31, 2022.

“The delay is due to the extensive work necessary to conform to the requirement that financial statements are adjusted for hyper-inflation to comply with International Accounting Standard 29 – Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies,” the company said.

The board said it anticipates the abridged financial statements will be published on June 30, 2020.