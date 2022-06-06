Woolworths to replace majority of its delivery fleet with electric vans

WOOLWORTHS is rolling out electric panel vans to do deliveries for its online business, this will reduce the retailer’s carbon emissions by 700 000 kilograms annually.

The retailer made the announcement on Monday, a day after World Environment Day, following a 10-month trial. The initiative is a partnership with transport and logistics company DSV and electric vehicle and charging technology business Everlectric. It is aligned with the group’s goals to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The electric panel vans will deliver to customers in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban. About 70% of Woolworths’ fleet will be powered by electricity. The trial showed this would save 700 000 kilograms of tailpipe carbon emissions that would have come from exhaust pipes. fin24.com