ZERA adjusts fuel prices

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority on Tuesday announced new fuel prices in response to movements on the global scene.

Diesel will now sell for not less than US$1,76 per litre from US$1,74 in May, while Petrol is now at US$1,73 per litre from US$1,68.

The Zimbabwean government says it is working on bulking up national fuel strategic reserves amid supply uncertainty arising from the Russo-Ukraine war.

The government recently exhausted its strategic fuel reserves in a bid to avert price increases for fuel.